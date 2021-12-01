Aumentano i casi ma calano ricoveri e terapie intensive; tasso risale quasi al 2%

Aumentano i casi ma calano ricoveri e terapie intensive; tasso risale quasi al 2%

Salute
Pubblicato il

Guido Casotti

di Guido Casotti

PROV. DI LUCCA - I nuovi casi registrati in Toscana sono 559 (+38) con un'età media di 38 anni. Il tasso dei nuovi positivi risale all'1,9%. I nuovi contagiati in provincia di Lucca sono invece 40 (+8).

Ecco nel dettaglio i dati relativi alle ultime 24 ore.

TOSCANA

NUOVI CONTAGIATI 559 (+38) età media 38

TASSO POSITIVI 1,9% (ieri 1,3%)

RICOVERATI 307 (-10 rispetto a ieri)

TERAPIA INTENSIVA 47 (-2 rispetto a ieri)

DECESSI 7 età media 82 anni

= a Lucca

PROV. LUCCA 40 (+8)

PIANA DI LUCCA    18 (-2)

VALLE DEL SERCHIO    9 (+4)

VERSILIA    13 (+6)

 