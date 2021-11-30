Aumentano ancora i ricoveri in Toscana

Cronaca
Pubblicato il

Redazione

di Redazione

I nuovi casi registrati in Toscana sono 521 su 38.527 test di cui 9.477 tamponi molecolari e 29.050 test rapidi. Il tasso dei nuovi positivi è 1,35% (5,9% sulle prime diagnosi). 39 i casi registrati in provincia di Lucca.

Prosegue intanto l’aumento dei ricoveri dopo l’incremento deciso già segnato ieri. Sono 317 i posti letto occupati in tutto in Toscana (+6): 268 in area medica (+8) e 49 in terapia intensiva (-2), queste ultime con un tasso di occupazione dell’8,6%.
Sul fronte vaccini, sono 6.332.722 le dosi somministrate in Toscana, come affermato dal presidente Eugenio Giani. “Oltre 3 milioni di persone vaccinate e una copertura del 92% per la popolazione over 12.”