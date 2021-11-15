Calano i contagi da covid-19 ma il tasso dei nuovi positivi schizza oltre il 2%

Guido Casotti

di Guido Casotti

PROV. DI LUCCA - I nuovi casi registrati in Toscana sono 291 (-142) su 12688 test effettuati di cui 5909 tamponi molecolari e 6779 test rapidi. Aumenta il tasso dei nuovi positivi che sale al 2,29%. I nuovi contagiati in provincia di Lucca sono 25 (-17).

I vaccini attualmente somministrati in Toscana sono 6.092.643