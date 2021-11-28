In Valle del Serchio un percorso innovativo per ‘uditori di voci’

Salute
VALLE DEL SERCHIO - Sarà la Valle del Serchio più esattamente l'associazione “ Filo D'Arianna” con sede a Ponte di Campia di Gallicano a portare avanti il progetto di Centro Esperienze Compartecipate tra Associazioni, Comunità locali e Centri di salute mentale finanziato da Regione Toscana.

 