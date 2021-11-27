Tennis, domani l’andata dei play out; Lucca ospita Beinasco; Forte dei Marmi gioca a Prato

I cookie sono piccoli file di testo che possono essere utilizzati dai siti web per rendere più efficiente l'esperienza dell'utente. La legge afferma che possiamo memorizzare i cookie sul tuo dispositivo se sono strettamente necessari per il funzionamento di questo sito. Per tutti gli altri tipi di cookie è necessaria la tua autorizzazione. Questo sito utilizza diversi tipi di cookie. Alcuni cookie sono inseriti da servizi di terze parti che compaiono sulle nostre pagine.
-
Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|YSC
|youtube.com
|YouTube session cookie.
|52 years
|HTTP
-
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|youtube.com
|YouTube cookie.
|6 months
|HTTP
-
Analytics cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|_ga
|noitv.it
|Google Universal Analytics long-time unique user tracking identifier.
|2 years
|HTTP
|_gid
|noitv.it
|Google Universal Analytics short-time unique user tracking identifier.
|1 days
|HTTP
|_gat_gtag_UA_58877675_1
|noitv.it
|---
|Session
|---
-
Preference cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|_GRECAPTCHA
|www.google.com
|---
|6 months
|---
-
Unclassified cookies are cookies that we are in the process of classifying, together with the providers of individual cookies.