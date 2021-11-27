Tennis, domani l’andata dei play out; Lucca ospita Beinasco; Forte dei Marmi gioca a Prato

Tennis
Pubblicato il

Redazione

di Redazione

TENNIS - Domani il Tc Lucca Vicopelago affronta in casa il Tennis Beinasco nell'andata dei play out per restare in serie A1. Per questo importantissimo confronto capitan Ivano Pieri potrà nuovamente contare su Jessica Pieri, un recupero prezioso, ma dovrà rinunciare, ancora una volta, a Bianca Turati

A giocarsi l’altro playout, invece, saranno il Tc Prato e il Tc Italia Forte dei Marmi per una sfida in salsa toscana.