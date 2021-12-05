Nottolini torna alla vittoria; ma quanta fatica per battere Chieti

Pallavolo
Pubblicato il

Guido Casotti

di Guido Casotti

PALLAVOLO B1 DONNE - Dopo tre sconfitte consecutive al tie break la Nottolini Toscana Garden torna al successo piegando 3-0 un Connettut Chieti tutt'altro che arrendevole. Non è stata una passeggiata anche se la vittoria ha un valore doppio visti i risultati giunti dagli altri campi. Parziali a favore delle bianconere: 30-28; 25-21; 25-22.

Top scorer di serata Lara Salvestrini con 16 punti. Le sconfitte del Castelfranco a Jesi e del Pomezia a Civitavecchia consentono alla Nottolini di coach Capponi di tornare solitaria al secondo posto della classifica alle spalle della capolista 3M Perugia. Domenica prossima (ore 17,30) incombe il derby che si chiama bigmatch sul campo del Castelfranco. In palio il ruolo di anti-Perugia e non è poco.