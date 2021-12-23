Spareggi tra le Seconde di Eccellenza: ci tocca il Lazio

CALCIO ECCELLENZA - La Lega Nazionale Dilettanti ha effettuato il sorteggio integrale per aree con il quale si definisce la griglia degli spareggi tra le seconde classificate nei rispettivi campionati di Eccellenza. La seconda classificata del girone A se la vedrà contro una compagine del Lazio.

I Comitati Regionali di Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Toscana e Veneto hanno diritto a due posti ordinari per la partecipazione delle loro squadre alle gare di spareggio-promozione tra le seconde di Eccellenza. Le squadre s’incontreranno nella fase nazionale il 22 e 29 maggio 2022 con le gare di andata e ritorno del primo turno, il 5 e 12 giugno 2022 con le gare del secondo e ultimo step sempre organizzate sui 180’.