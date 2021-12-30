Valdinievole, casa crollata; più gravi le condizioni del figlio

Cronaca
TOSCANA - Sono più gravi di quanto apparso in un primo momento le condizioni dell'uomo di 52 anni che con la madre è rimasto coinvolto nel crollo di un'abitazione a Pieve a Nievole, a causa di una fuga di gas. L'uomo è stato investito da una vampata di fuoco ed ha riportato diverse ustioni. E' stato ricoverato a Pescia ma potrebbe essere trasferito a Cisanello.