Coronavirus, crescono ricoveri e terapie intensive

FIRENZE - I nuovi casi registrati in Toscana sono 14.994 su 66.723 test effettuati di cui 22.991 tamponi molecolari e 43.732 test rapidi. 1443 i nuovi contagi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore in provincia.

TOSCANA

NUOVI CONTAGIATI 14.994 (-1892) età media 37 anni

TASSO POSITIVI 22,4% (ieri 22,5%)

RICOVERATI 734 (+22)

TERAPIA INTENSIVA 81 (+5)

DECESSI 4 (età media 86,8 anni)

2 a Lucca

PROV. LUCCA 1443 (-236)

 