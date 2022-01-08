Matteo Cancherini concede il bis tricolore nel ciclocross M1

Matteo Cancherini concede il bis tricolore nel ciclocross M1

Ciclismo
Pubblicato il

Guido Casotti

di Guido Casotti

CICLISMO - Dopo la vittoria del trofeo nazionale più importante d’Italia composto da 5 prove, Trofeo Selle Smp Mastercross, Matteo Cancherini ha conquistato per il secondo anno consecutivo la maglia tricolore del Campionato italiano di ciclocross nella Categoria M1 svoltosi a Variano di basiliano in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Spettacolare e imperioso finale di gara del ciclista lucchese che si è imposto a braccia alzate.