Lieve aumento dei casi ma calano ricoverati e terapie intensive

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|
wpl_user_preference
|
www.noitv.it
|
WP GDPR Cookie Consent Preferences
|
1 year
|
HTTP
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|
__gads
|
noitv.it
|
Google advertising cookie set on the websites domain (unlike the other Google advertising cookies that are set on doubleclick.net domain). According to Google the cookie serves purposes such as measuring interactions with the ads on that domain and preventing the same ads from being shown to you too many times.
|
1 year
|
HTTP
Analytics cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|
_ga
|
noitv.it
|
Google Universal Analytics long-time unique user tracking identifier.
|
2 years
|
HTTP
|
_gid
|
noitv.it
|
Google Universal Analytics short-time unique user tracking identifier.
|
1 days
|
HTTP
Preference cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Unclassified cookies are cookies that we are in the process of classifying, together with the providers of individual cookies.
|Name
|Domain
|Purpose
|Expiry
|Type
|
_GRECAPTCHA
|
www.google.com
|
---
|
6 months
|
---
|
_gat_gtag_UA_58877675_1
|
noitv.it
|
---
|
Session
|
---
|
test_cookie
|
doubleclick.net
|
A generic test cookie set by a wide range of web platforms.
|
Session
|
HTTP
|
__gpi
|
noitv.it
|
---
|
1 year
|
---