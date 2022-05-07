Lieve aumento dei casi ma calano ricoverati e terapie intensive

Guido Casotti

di Guido Casotti

PROV. DI LUCCA - I nuovi casi positivi registrati in Toscana sono 2358 (+124) su 16411 test effettuati di cui 2938 tamponi molecolari e 13473 test rapidi. Il tasso di positività è stabile al 14,3%. Sono 240 (+13) i nuovi contagiati in provincia di Lucca.

I vaccini attualmente somministrati in Toscana sono 8.912.059. I ricoverati sono 522 (20 in meno rispetto a ieri), di cui 23 in terapia intensiva (1 in meno). Oggi si registrano 10 nuovi decessi: 4 uomini e 6 donne con un’età media di 83,3 anni.

TOSCANA

NUOVI CONTAGIATI 2358 (+124) età media 48

TASSO POSITIVI 14,3% (ieri 14,3%)

RICOVERATI 522 (-20 rispetto a ieri)

TERAPIA INTENSIVA 23 (-1 rispetto a ieri)

DECESSI 10 età media anni 83,3

5 a Lucca

 

PROV. LUCCA 240 (+13)

PIANA DI LUCCA 103

VALLE DEL SERCHIO 59

VERSILIA 77