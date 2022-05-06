Ugo Guidi: l’uomo, l’arte, le grandi opere

Ugo Guidi: l’uomo, l’arte, le grandi opere

Cultura e Spettacolo
Pubblicato il

Massimo Mazzolini

di Massimo Mazzolini

FORTE DEI MARMI - La casa-museo Ugo Guidi a Vittoria Apuana nel comune di Forte dei Marmi, scultore che operò tra la prima e la seconda metà del Novecento, è inserita oggi dalla Regione Toscana nell’elenco delle Case della Memoria insieme a quelle dei più importanti personaggi toscani di ogni tempo come Giotto, Masaccio, Piero della Francesca, Michelangelo e Leonardo. Ugo Guidi nacque a Pietrasanta nel 1912 e morì a 65 anni a Forte nel luglio del 1977

Oggi la casa atelier Ugo Guidi rappresenta un pezzo di storia dell’arte della Toscana del Contemporaneo avendo realizzato al suo interno mostre con giovani artisti, con allievi delle Accademie, mostre retrospettive e a tema superando le 140 esposizioni.