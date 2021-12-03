Camaiore-Pontremolese 3-1 diventa 0-3 a tavolino

Guido Casotti

CALCIO ECCELLENZA - Era tutto previsto ma adesso è ufficiale. Camaiore-Pontremolese giocata il 7 novembre scorso e terminata 3-1 sul campo per i bluamaranto di Bracaloni si trasforma in una sconfitta (0-3) a tavolino per la posizione irregolare di un giocatore della formazione versiliese.

Nella classifica del girone A di Eccellenza Toscana il Camaiore scende da 12 a 9 punti raggiunto al terz’ultimo posto dalla stessa Pontremolese. Domenica prossima Camaiore impegnato nella difficile trasferta sul campo del Prato 2000.