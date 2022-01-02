Calano i casi ma con molti meno tamponi; il tasso dei positivi schizza al 28%

Calano i casi ma con molti meno tamponi; il tasso dei positivi schizza al 28%

Salute
Pubblicato il

Guido Casotti

di Guido Casotti

PROV. DI LUCCA - I nuovi casi registrati in Toscana sono 6367 (-8627) su 22513 test effettuati di cui 17957 tamponi molecolari e 4556 test rapidi. Il tasso dei nuovi positivi schizza addirittura al 28,28%.

I vaccini attualmente somministrati in Toscana sono 7.196.388